Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stephanie

College Print Work from 2008

Stephanie
Stephanie
  • Save
College Print Work from 2008 residential dining college poster breakfast print
Download color palette

Some of my first pieces of print work - large poster printed out and put in the student cafeteria.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Stephanie
Stephanie

More by Stephanie

View profile
    • Like