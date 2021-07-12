Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alesya Kotelevska

Fall stickers. Thanksgiving day

Fall stickers. Thanksgiving day flat design logo cartoon lettering character vector illustration stickers sticker quote thanksgiving thank you sunflower gnome fall
The set of autumn stickers with gnome. The stickers as a pumpkin, sunflower, pie, basket of vegetables, turkey, wine, tea are good for thanksgiving day
https://creativemarket.com/Lettering_Logo/6289981-Fall-stickers.-Thanksgiving-day

Alesya Kotelevska

