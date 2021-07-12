Koustav Hazra

Happier Song - Marshmello, Bastille | Song Album Recreation #3

Happier Song - Marshmello, Bastille | Song Album Recreation #3
Hello Dribbblers 🏀

Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, Happier by Marshmello and Bastille. It's the third project of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/track/2dpaYNEQHiRxtZbfNsse99?si=29ace33ec2d8431e

Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com

I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
