I was asked if I would be willing to donate my time to rebranding the Heart & Sole Walk for Animals for Potter League. The Director of Marketing & Community Relations had an idea of incorporating the tread of a shoe print into the design, and I ran with the concept. I designed a large graphic of the shoe print that incorporates more information for larger print collateral, such as banners and tshirts. Additionally, I designed a more compact logo design that is more adaptable for smaller print collateral and social media purposes. *custom typography is various forms of my hand writing.*