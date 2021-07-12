🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was asked if I would be willing to donate my time to rebranding the Heart & Sole Walk for Animals for Potter League. The Director of Marketing & Community Relations had an idea of incorporating the tread of a shoe print into the design, and I ran with the concept. I designed a large graphic of the shoe print that incorporates more information for larger print collateral, such as banners and tshirts. Additionally, I designed a more compact logo design that is more adaptable for smaller print collateral and social media purposes. *custom typography is various forms of my hand writing.*