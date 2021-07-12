Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karyn Jimenez-Elliott

Heart & Sole Walk for Animals

Karyn Jimenez-Elliott
Karyn Jimenez-Elliott
  • Save
Heart & Sole Walk for Animals banners tshirt logo dog vector typography adobe illustrator event design graphic design
Heart & Sole Walk for Animals banners tshirt logo dog vector typography adobe illustrator event design graphic design
Heart & Sole Walk for Animals banners tshirt logo dog vector typography adobe illustrator event design graphic design
Heart & Sole Walk for Animals banners tshirt logo dog vector typography adobe illustrator event design graphic design
Heart & Sole Walk for Animals banners tshirt logo dog vector typography adobe illustrator event design graphic design
Download color palette
  1. HEARTandSOLEbranding3.jpg
  2. Shoe_Texture.jpg
  3. Heart.jpg
  4. HeartANDSole_SHIRTS2.jpg
  5. HeartANDSoleBANNERS copy.jpg

I was asked if I would be willing to donate my time to rebranding the Heart & Sole Walk for Animals for Potter League. The Director of Marketing & Community Relations had an idea of incorporating the tread of a shoe print into the design, and I ran with the concept. I designed a large graphic of the shoe print that incorporates more information for larger print collateral, such as banners and tshirts. Additionally, I designed a more compact logo design that is more adaptable for smaller print collateral and social media purposes. *custom typography is various forms of my hand writing.*

Karyn Jimenez-Elliott
Karyn Jimenez-Elliott
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Karyn Jimenez-Elliott

View profile
    • Like