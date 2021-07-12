Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tanmoy Kumar Biswas

Our Magura Illustration | Bangladesh

Tanmoy Kumar Biswas
Tanmoy Kumar Biswas
  • Save
Our Magura Illustration | Bangladesh logo backgound graphic design tohiscreation margura city illustration our magura bangladesh bengali
Download color palette

Magura is a district in south-western Bangladesh. It is a part of the Khulna Division."Vhaynar Mor" is the central Point of Magura city. This is the sculpture that is located in the middle of "Vhaynar Mor". I tried to illustrate this sculpture for "Our Magura" website.

I hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback.  Follow us for more update. More are coming soon 😍.
Thanks! 😉

Tanmoy Kumar Biswas
Tanmoy Kumar Biswas

More by Tanmoy Kumar Biswas

View profile
    • Like