Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brett Cooper

Daily UI Day 3: Agency Landing Page

Brett Cooper
Brett Cooper
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI Day 3: Agency Landing Page ui uxdesign minimal design uidesign colorpalette mobileappdesign coronavirus covid19 autolayout figmadesign landingpage responsivewebdesign webdesign agencyui creativeagencyui toronto agency
Download color palette

#dailyui 100 Days of Design Challenge, Day 3! A landing page for a recruitment agency. The use of copy as a driving force behind the aesthetic of the interface promotes interaction, naturally leading users' attention toward the contact form at the bottom of the page. However, relying on vertical scroll to generate conversion is less than optimal, as over 70% of users will not scroll below the fold. With my client requesting a 1 page, primarily informational interface, I designed an anchor to drive users to the contact form, populated as the primary CTA within the hero section.

Brett Cooper
Brett Cooper
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brett Cooper

View profile
    • Like