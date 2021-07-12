Daily UI Day 3: Agency Landing Page

#dailyui 100 Days of Design Challenge, Day 3! A landing page for a recruitment agency. The use of copy as a driving force behind the aesthetic of the interface promotes interaction, naturally leading users' attention toward the contact form at the bottom of the page. However, relying on vertical scroll to generate conversion is less than optimal, as over 70% of users will not scroll below the fold. With my client requesting a 1 page, primarily informational interface, I designed an anchor to drive users to the contact form, populated as the primary CTA within the hero section.