DeFicons - Crypto 3D Icon Set

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Say hello to DeFicons - 3D Icon a pack of aesthetically pleasing scenes for crypto, fully customizable and ready to render in C4D (with RedShift) or Blender (Cycles).
Choose from 15 different scenes with 2 camera angles (front view and Isometric view) or mix and match different objects to create your own in your favorite 3D program.
Combine different elements to create eye-catching compositions that help you tell a better story for your landing pages, websites, presentations, and more in just a few minutes.
Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW