DeFicons - Crypto 3D Icon Set

Say hello to DeFicons - 3D Icon a pack of aesthetically pleasing scenes for crypto, fully customizable and ready to render in C4D (with RedShift) or Blender (Cycles).

Choose from 15 different scenes with 2 camera angles (front view and Isometric view) or mix and match different objects to create your own in your favorite 3D program.

Combine different elements to create eye-catching compositions that help you tell a better story for your landing pages, websites, presentations, and more in just a few minutes.

Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW