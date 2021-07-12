Good for Sale
Anton Tkachev
UI8

DeFicons - Crypto 3D Icon Set

Anton Tkachev
UI8
Anton Tkachev for UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
DeFicons - Crypto 3D Icon Set app design ui ui8 after-effects motion animation crypto icons 3d
DeFicons - Crypto 3D Icon Set app design ui ui8 after-effects motion animation crypto icons 3d
Download color palette
  1. DeFicons_DB.mp4
  2. DeFicons_DB (0-00-00-00).png
  3. DeFicons_DB (0-00-08-42).png

DeFicons - Crypto 3D Icon Set

Price
$58
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
DeFicons - Crypto 3D Icon Set

Say hello to DeFicons - 3D Icon a pack of aesthetically pleasing scenes for crypto, fully customizable and ready to render in C4D (with RedShift) or Blender (Cycles).

Choose from 15 different scenes with 2 camera angles (front view and Isometric view) or mix and match different objects to create your own in your favorite 3D program.

Combine different elements to create eye-catching compositions that help you tell a better story for your landing pages, websites, presentations, and more in just a few minutes.

Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like