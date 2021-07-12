SANCARLO x NBA

These animated elements were included in a San Carlo's promotional video in collaboration with NBA. The objective was to promote a contest where you had the chance to buy San Carlo's snacks and win a trip to the United States to attend an NBA game in New York.

I approached the animation and customization of these elements following the artistic direction of creating stickers while adding my playful touch.

I enjoyed creating these infinite loops as they can add a touch of fun to the composition.

This production has been done as team with motion designer/producer Lucia Desperati (loomofideas) and Mario Baluci as our artistic director.

