SANCARLO x NBA

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These animated elements were included in a San Carlo's promotional video in collaboration with NBA. The objective was to promote a contest where you had the chance to buy San Carlo's snacks and win a trip to the United States to attend an NBA game in New York.
I approached the animation and customization of these elements following the artistic direction of creating stickers while adding my playful touch.
I enjoyed creating these infinite loops as they can add a touch of fun to the composition.
This production has been done as team with motion designer/producer Lucia Desperati (loomofideas) and Mario Baluci as our artistic director.
If you wanna check more of my stuff follow me on Instagram and for some cool project breakdowns and behind scenes check out my Behance.