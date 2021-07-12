This piece is the first one out of 50 that I would design in the consecutive days as a part of the #dailylogochallenge. Today's prompt was Rocket ship. In this logo design I have gone for a minimalistic look and feel. Starting with the hand drawn Q, I build up the rest of the logo around it. The idea behind the focus on Q being it representing the trajectory of a rocket in an abstract way. The blue circle behind stands for any planet like earth. And the rest of the letters, 'uasar' along with the big Q form the word Quasar which is supposed to the name of the imaginary organization I had in mind. The rocket behind and the name of the organization placed on to it combined means that the organization or company is going places indicating its perpetual growth.