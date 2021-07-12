🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This piece is the first one out of 50 that I would design in the consecutive days as a part of the #dailylogochallenge. Today's prompt was Rocket ship. In this logo design I have gone for a minimalistic look and feel. Starting with the hand drawn Q, I build up the rest of the logo around it. The idea behind the focus on Q being it representing the trajectory of a rocket in an abstract way. The blue circle behind stands for any planet like earth. And the rest of the letters, 'uasar' along with the big Q form the word Quasar which is supposed to the name of the imaginary organization I had in mind. The rocket behind and the name of the organization placed on to it combined means that the organization or company is going places indicating its perpetual growth.