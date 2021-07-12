Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Benjamin Nespoulous

Redesign - 01

Benjamin Nespoulous
Benjamin Nespoulous
  • Save
Redesign - 01 netflix vod web typography branding design ui mixing playlist song sound music spotify music producer producer music producing producing
Download color palette

Redesign of the Mix With The Masters homepage - https://mixwiththemasters.com/

Benjamin Nespoulous
Benjamin Nespoulous

More by Benjamin Nespoulous

View profile
    • Like