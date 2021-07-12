Business Studio – Brochures Bundle Print Templates

Is a collection of printable graphic resources with which you can advertise your Creative Agency, Advertising Studio, Event Organizer, Printing House, Developer or Designer.

Templates are so universal that they can be used in any industry related to creativity, design, planning or organization.

All templates were created in 5 different graphics programs such as Adobe Photoshop (.psd), Adobe InDesign (.idml and .indd), Affinity Designer (.afdesign), Affinity Photo (.afphoto) and Affinity Publisher (.afpub), thanks so it can be easily and quickly edited.

The fonts used are free and come from Google Fonts, so you can download different fonts, install and change the layout of your project.

Software:

Adobe Photoshop (.psd)

Adobe InDesign (.idml and .indd)

Affinity Designer (.afdesign)

Affinity Photo (.afphoto)

Affinity Publisher (.afpub)

Download All in One

Behance Project

