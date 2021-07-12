🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💛💛Download Link 💛💛
Present your beach chair or deck chair design in high-resolution and in seconds with this Beach Chair Mockup with Armrest. Changeable design via smart object and adjustable details like wood color via fill layer. Great for different summer, promotion, and branding-related use cases like merchandise design, presentation, listings, prototyping, online shops, and more. Easy to customize with named and organized layers. Additionally Comes with overlay shadows for the right summer feeling. Also great for Instagram posts, social media, portfolio, showcase, header images, banner, and even for print purposes.