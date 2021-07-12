Desta Aditya

OmahMlaku Website UI Concept

Desta Aditya
Desta Aditya
  • Save
OmahMlaku Website UI Concept ux research ux design ui design real estate website website design web design typography branding logo vector ux illustration icon design graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hi All,

This is website exploration for real estate company. Hope you like it :)

Desta Aditya
Desta Aditya

More by Desta Aditya

View profile
    • Like