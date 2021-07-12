This collection of animations are extracted from a production for Deloitte France.

This occasion helped me to deepen my knowledge of the wonderful Joysticks' n Sliders script and learn how to handle it with ease.

Although far from my usual style, I learned a lot applying and following a new artistic direction and creating more subtle animations with the feedbacks from my colleagues.

We crafted this motion graphic production as a collective and the team included my friends Lucia Desperati (in the role of motion designer/producer) and Mario Baluci (as our artistic director for the project).

