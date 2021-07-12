Bauhaus - Landing Page | Architecture & Interior

✅ Download Link ✅



Bauhaus is evaluated an unique, modern and trendy Landing Page HTML template for architecture & interior company with clean and modern design. With design minimal and focus on show projects, Bauhaus will make your work look more impressive and attractive to viewers. You can use it for a lot of website such as architecture companies, interior studio, engineering, construction, furniture or simply just personal websites like constractor, builder, architect – who need to show portfolio with a look creative and impressive more.