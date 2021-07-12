Chat app UI Kit for sale

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi There 👋
⚡️Live Preview ⚡️
https://overflow.io/s/GGM0R12Q
⚡️Buy Now ⚡️
https://gum.co/OvBom
This messaging app designed to help you for making intuitive high fidelity interfaces. It has some great features. What are those features?
📱 Contacts
* Add New Contact
* Search Contact
* Select Contact
* Create New Group
* Select Group
* Contact Details
💬 Chat
* Chat History
* Chat Room
* Attach Images, Video, Sound, Location
* Send Payment
* Call Room
* Mute, Delete, More options on chat
🎆 Story
* View Story
* Reply to Story
* Create New Story
📞 Calls
* Calls History
* Search Contact
* Swipe to Remove Calls
⚙️ Settings
* Personal Settings
* Chat Settings
* Notification Settings
* Wallet
* Story Settings
* Refer & Earn
* Help
What you’ll get?
1. 80+ Screens
2. Dark Mode
3. Light Mode
4. Figma File Included
5. Sketch File Included
6. Font Included
7. Previews Attached
Contact and support
If you need any help or want to send me your feedback about the product, say hi at instagram @divan_raj or mail me at desdivj@gmail.com.
Thank you very much! ❤️❤️❤️
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.