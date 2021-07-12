Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Divan Raj

Chat app UI Kit for sale

Divan Raj
Divan Raj
Hire Me
  • Save
Chat app UI Kit for sale audio call recording video call status stories chat app message messaging app chat account settings profile money transfer payment whatsapp clone
Chat app UI Kit for sale audio call recording video call status stories chat app message messaging app chat account settings profile money transfer payment whatsapp clone
Download color palette
  1. MKP 2.png
  2. MKP 5.png

Chat App - Light & Dark Mode - Sketch & Figma Included

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Chat App - Light & Dark Mode - Sketch & Figma Included

Hi There 👋

⚡️Live Preview ⚡️
https://overflow.io/s/GGM0R12Q

⚡️Buy Now ⚡️
https://gum.co/OvBom

 This messaging app designed to help you for making intuitive high fidelity interfaces. It has some great features. What are those features?

📱 Contacts
* Add New Contact
* Search Contact
* Select Contact
* Create New Group
* Select Group
* Contact Details

💬 Chat
* Chat History
* Chat Room
* Attach Images, Video, Sound, Location
* Send Payment
* Call Room
* Mute, Delete, More options on chat

🎆 Story
* View Story
* Reply to Story
* Create New Story

📞 Calls
* Calls History
* Search Contact
* Swipe to Remove Calls

⚙️ Settings
* Personal Settings
* Chat Settings
* Notification Settings
* Wallet
* Story Settings
* Refer & Earn
* Help

What you’ll get?
1. 80+ Screens
2. Dark Mode
3. Light Mode
4. Figma File Included
5. Sketch File Included
6. Font Included
7. Previews Attached
  
Contact and support
If you need any help or want to send me your feedback about the product, say hi at instagram @divan_raj or mail me at desdivj@gmail.com.
Thank you very much! ❤️❤️❤️ 

Divan Raj
Divan Raj
Crafting best experience for the end users
Hire Me

More by Divan Raj

View profile
    • Like