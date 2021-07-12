UI/UX Kits

Intria - Architecture and Interior HTML Template

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Intria - Architecture and Interior HTML Template ux design ui app development web development web design website multipurpose room estate interior industry portfolio furniture decor creative construction building architect architecture
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Intria is evaluated an unique & trendy HTML template for architecture & interior company with clean and modern design. With design minimal and focus on show projects, Intria will make your work look more impressive and attractive to viewers. You can use it for a lot of website such as architecture companies, interior studio, construction, furniture or simply just personal websites need to show portfolio with a look creative and impressive more.

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like