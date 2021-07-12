Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Precious John

Biday

Precious John
Precious John
  • Save
Biday branding mobile app design web product design illustration prototype app ui ux landing page ui
Download color palette

Landing Page design for an app that let's you send gifts and wishes to friends automatically on their birthday.

Precious John
Precious John

More by Precious John

View profile
    • Like