FIREFIGHTER

Second happy walk cycle animation developed in the masterclass ”The Magic of Walk Cycles” taught by the great animator motionmarkus at the MDS.

(I was awarded this masterclass in a challenge organised by both of them)

In this case for the design I took inspiration from a couple of cartoons and from the London fire brigade. The fake 3D of the helmet has been a real challenge to execute.

This animation is part of a serie that shows working women and it's a tribute to their strenght in all the positions they cover.

This idea and direction was developed in collaboration with my partners at loomofideas.

If you wanna check more of my stuff follow me on Instagram and for some cool project breakdowns and behind scenes check out my Behance.