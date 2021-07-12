Boris Rayich

Geometric abstraction 2

Geometric abstraction 2 awesome cool art modern surreal pattern painting fine art line art artistic abstract geometric
An abstract, decorative personal project.
Available on t-shirts here: https://www.designbyhumans.com/shop/OsFrontis/new/

