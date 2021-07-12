Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!

Ed Tech App

Ed Tech App edtechapp edtech ui design uidesign inspiration designinspo uiux appdesign dailyui
Been enrolling into so many courses! I decided to try my hands on making an EdTech app myself.
How do you think this turned out?

