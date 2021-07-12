Private Jet Booking - Mobile app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Ahoj team 👋
We've partnered with one of the most powerful on demand private jet providers in order to elevate overhaul CX to the whole new level.
This animation illustrates the data collection flow, more parts to be released soon!
What do you think of the results? 😇
We're open to cooperation! hi@etheric.agency
