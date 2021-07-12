James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 21: Granola Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 21: Granola Logo crunch packaging breakfast fruit daily logo challenge granola cereal vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
  1. Granola_Stand up Pouch.jpg
  2. Day21_GranolaLogo-02-02.jpg

🥣 Day 21 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Granola logo with the name ‘Crunch’

Another really fun one. Playing with nice chunky type and adding crunchy and fruity elements to give the whole brand a deliciously tasty look! 😋

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

