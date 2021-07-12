WHITEKOSITA DOTS ANIMATIONS

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
In my obsession for continuous training and improvement of techniques to generate loops, I decided to enroll in the MDS Animated Loops course by James Curran.
As my icon or mascot has a very ethereal shape I decided to give it a circular shape and put it through a lot of hours in after effects with James' masterful tricks.
If you wanna check more of my stuff follow me on Instagram and for some cool project breakdowns and behind scenes check out my Behance.