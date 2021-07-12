Whitekosita

WHITEKOSITA DOTS ANIMATIONS

Whitekosita
Hire Me
WHITEKOSITA DOTS ANIMATIONS illustration motion graphics animation
  1. 7B-ISOMETRIC-KOSITA-GIF.gif
  2. 7D-SWING KOSITA MULTIBALL GIF.gif
  3. 7C-RUNNING KOSITA VIDEO.mp4
  4. 7D-SWING KOSITA VIDEO.mp4
  5. 7A-JUMPING KOSITA ANGRY GIF.gif
  6. 7A-JUMPING KOSITA HAPPY GIF.gif
  7. 7A-JUMPING KOSITA VIDEO.mp4

In my obsession for continuous training and improvement of techniques to generate loops, I decided to enroll in the MDS Animated Loops course by James Curran.

As my icon or mascot has a very ethereal shape I decided to give it a circular shape and put it through a lot of hours in after effects with James' masterful tricks.

If you wanna check more of my stuff follow me on Instagram and for some cool project breakdowns and behind scenes check out my Behance.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Fun Animations & Motion Graphics
