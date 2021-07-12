WHITEKOSITA DOTS ANIMATIONS

In my obsession for continuous training and improvement of techniques to generate loops, I decided to enroll in the MDS Animated Loops course by James Curran.

As my icon or mascot has a very ethereal shape I decided to give it a circular shape and put it through a lot of hours in after effects with James' masterful tricks.

