Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siyana Ivanova

WordSMINT - Custom-made rap-name generators result

Siyana Ivanova
Siyana Ivanova
  • Save
WordSMINT - Custom-made rap-name generators result ux ui campaign branding design visual songs recording music rapname artworks typograhy score results app mobile
Download color palette

Every time you record a track, next to a score you also get a custom-made generated rap name.

This way, every result one can get in the app is an unique set of score on hit potential, flow and creativity in combination with one of the 100+ made rap name artworks.

Siyana Ivanova
Siyana Ivanova

More by Siyana Ivanova

View profile
    • Like