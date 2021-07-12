Devstree IT Services

AR Make-Up Master

Devstree IT Services
Devstree IT Services
  • Save
AR Make-Up Master mobile app makeup ar application development ar app development beauty apps beauty app face makeup app face makeup application make up app ar apps
Download color palette

Hello Guyss... 🏀

We're super excited to share a Virtually Makeup mobile app concept and screen using Augmented Reality that helps girls and women to enhance their beauty as well as many more features such as hat,glasses & mask etc. and create your custom user-friendly AR application for makeup????.

Hope you like ❤️ it and feel free to leave comments, feedback & ratings. Thanks!
Available for new projects ????: info@devstree.com

I found an app that pays you just to download it. Thought I would share.

Download now: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.devstree.armakeup

Let’s connect:
Website🌎 : www.devstree.com
LinkedIn : https://in.linkedin.com/company/devstree-it-solutions

Devstree IT Services
Devstree IT Services

More by Devstree IT Services

View profile
    • Like