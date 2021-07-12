AR Make-Up Master

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Guyss... 🏀
We're super excited to share a Virtually Makeup mobile app concept and screen using Augmented Reality that helps girls and women to enhance their beauty as well as many more features such as hat,glasses & mask etc. and create your custom user-friendly AR application for makeup????.
Hope you like ❤️ it and feel free to leave comments, feedback & ratings. Thanks!
