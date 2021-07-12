Education Course Website

Have a project idea? I are available for new projects:

mail: kvitnastya55@gmail.com,

Telegram | Instagram

Hey guys! 👋😊

I worked on a website for online courses. Initially, the task was a laconic, intuitive and simple design.

It was also not a little important task to make a bright and juicy picture to attract customers.

As a result, we successfully solved this problem and got a wonderful design.

Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.

❤️