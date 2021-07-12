Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 20: National Park Logo

James West
James West
Daily Logo Challenge Day 20: National Park Logo
🌸🌋 Day 20 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 National Park logo with the name ‘Pikake National Park’

With a bit of research I found the fictional name ‘Pikake’ is the Hawaiian name for Jasmine. So I went with a Hawaiian theme national park, palm trees, beach and volcano included 🏝🌋 .

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

James West
James West
