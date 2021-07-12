Daily Logo Challenge Day 20: National Park Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
🌸🌋 Day 20 of the #dailylogochallenge
✍🏼 National Park logo with the name ‘Pikake National Park’
With a bit of research I found the fictional name ‘Pikake’ is the Hawaiian name for Jasmine. So I went with a Hawaiian theme national park, palm trees, beach and volcano included 🏝🌋 .
I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼