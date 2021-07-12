Owais Zaheer

Daily UI Challenge : 003 - Landing Page

branding digital agency graphic design design ui ux landing page ui
Made a Landing Page for a Digital Agency,
experimented with a new color scheme from Color Hunt. This was fun!!
Open to any sort of critique.
@Daily UI
#DailyUI
Cheers!

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
