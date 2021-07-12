Parimatch: Deposit

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Profile: Deposit page
Deposit is one of the most demanding things
as it has to follow the needs and requirements
of three sides – user, business and legal regulator.
Sometimes reinventing the wheel is not the right thing to do and things that work should be kept that way.
Our goal within the deposit was to improve it by cleaning it up and making it consistent.
┈┈┈┈┈
Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch
Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter
P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍