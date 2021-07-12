Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ALEXEY FMNH
Flatstudio

Parimatch: Deposit

ALEXEY FMNH
Flatstudio
ALEXEY FMNH for Flatstudio
Profile: Deposit page
Deposit is one of the most demanding things as it has to follow the needs and requirements of three sides – user, business and legal regulator.

Sometimes reinventing the wheel is not the right thing to do and things that work should be kept that way.

Our goal within the deposit was to improve it by cleaning it up and making it consistent.

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

