This is one of the first animations I did before joining MDS.
It was a great achievement in my first steps creating a side effect as an animator and I keep it with great affection and it was made following a course by the fantastic animator Moncho Massé.
If you wanna check more of my stuff follow me on Instagram and for some cool project breakdowns and behind scenes check out my Behance.