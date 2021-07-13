Flatstudio

Parimatch: Promotions

Flatstudio
Flatstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Parimatch: Promotions complexinterface articles news sportsfeed bonusespage promopage promotions darkinterface onlinecasino betslip bwin bookmaker livescore sportsbook gambling bets betting parimatch pm
Download color palette

The best promotions for the best users 💫

What about all those great promotions? Our idea is to highlight those opportunities Parimatch offers to its users, not hide them. That’s why, firstly, the promo has its own dedicated space – beautiful and easy to navigate, secondly, the link goes in the main header menu.

┈┈┈┈┈

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

┈┈┈┈┈

Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter

P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍

Flatstudio
Flatstudio
We make good Interface systems with you. 🙂
Hire Us

More by Flatstudio

View profile
    • Like