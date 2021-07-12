🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Re-found some of these interior screens for the Rivian app concept i designed. The dashboard displays high level, at a glance information that leads to these pages that displays the location of your vehicle with link to directions, detailed energy information and charging locations, and the temperature display and controls.
Just a concept, tried to make the appearance a bit fun and adventure-ish with the contour pattern and bring more branding elements into the app, with the rounded features of the vehicle extending into the shapes of the frames within the digital space.