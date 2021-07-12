Re-found some of these interior screens for the Rivian app concept i designed. The dashboard displays high level, at a glance information that leads to these pages that displays the location of your vehicle with link to directions, detailed energy information and charging locations, and the temperature display and controls.

Just a concept, tried to make the appearance a bit fun and adventure-ish with the contour pattern and bring more branding elements into the app, with the rounded features of the vehicle extending into the shapes of the frames within the digital space.