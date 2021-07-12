I designed and animated this shot as a dedication to my beloved wife who is a nurse.

Happy walk cycle animation developed in the master ”The Magic of Walk Cycles” of the great animator motionmarkus of the MDS (which I was awarded in a challenge organised by both of them).

This animation is part of a serie that shows working women and it's a tribute to their strenght in all the positions they cover.

This idea and direction was developed in collaboration with my partners at loomofideas.



