Brand Semut

Herotenn - Stylish Ligature Serif

Herotenn - Stylish Ligature Serif modern font wedding font invitation social media display font luxury font logo font typography typeface sans serif ligature serif
Download Here : https://bit.ly/3ATjey1

Introducing our new "Herotenn", Modern ligature typeface with Unique, Classy and Stylish. Is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Herotenn Features :
- Ligatures
- Multilanguage
- Alternates

What you get:
- Herotenn OTF
- Herotenn TTF
- Herotenn WOFF

If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Herotenn Typeface!!!

Feel free to follow, like and share. Thanks so much for checking out my portfolio!

