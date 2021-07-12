LKQ mobile app - comparsion

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Redesign is not just about taking the current graphics and making them "prettier". You have to put yourself in the shoes of the user using the app.
How will they search for a brand in a list of hundreds of brands? No search option. No images to guide you faster. You can tell the difference at a glance. #think