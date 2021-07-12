Martin Tellinger

LKQ mobile app - comparsion

Redesign is not just about taking the current graphics and making them "prettier". You have to put yourself in the shoes of the user using the app.

How will they search for a brand in a list of hundreds of brands? No search option. No images to guide you faster. You can tell the difference at a glance. #think

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
