FACIAL EXPRESIONS

Character design and character animation work carried out to achieve the charisma and enthusiasm for reading to the mascot that represents our client's business.
Being a "PacMan" style animation, this love for reading is transmitted with the analogy of hunger and appetite that is reflected in these facial animations.
If you wanna check more of my stuff follow me on Instagram and for some cool project breakdowns and behind scenes check out my Behance.