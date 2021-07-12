Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FACIAL EXPRESIONS

FACIAL EXPRESIONS illustration motion graphics animation
Character design and character animation work carried out to achieve the charisma and enthusiasm for reading to the mascot that represents our client's business.

Being a "PacMan" style animation, this love for reading is transmitted with the analogy of hunger and appetite that is reflected in these facial animations.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Fun Animations & Motion Graphics
