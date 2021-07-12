Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Children's Book Template with Fuzzy Friends

If you want to create some fun that the whole family can enjoy, then you'll love customizing the doodles in'Fuzzy Friends', a free illustration collection! From cute bunny rabbits, to cuddly pandas, and even a dapper giraffe, these adorable critters are ready to add that adorable touch to your projects🐰

You can also create your own Children's book with thisfree customizable Figma template! Customize all the doodles to bring your own magical story to life!

Illustrations: Fuzzy Friends by Manuela Langella

