Children's Book Template with Fuzzy Friends

If you want to create some fun that the whole family can enjoy, then you'll love customizing the doodles in'Fuzzy Friends', a free illustration collection! From cute bunny rabbits, to cuddly pandas, and even a dapper giraffe, these adorable critters are ready to add that adorable touch to your projects🐰
You can also create your own Children's book with thisfree customizable Figma template! Customize all the doodles to bring your own magical story to life!
🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.
Illustrations: Fuzzy Friends by Manuela Langella
