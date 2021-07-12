Liesmo - Psychedelic Black Display Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Liesmo - Psychedelic Black Display Sans Serif- Expressive Brutalist Font

Liesmo Sans Serif Font is perfect for your up coming projects. Such as logo branding, editorial design, stationery design, fashion, sport design, startup industry, music poster, blog design, website, apps design, UI UX, modern advertising design, editorial, magazine, book/cover title, special events and any more.