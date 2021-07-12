Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes

Landing page 3D design

Landing page 3D design branding storytelling minimalism landing page 3d 3d web nocode onepage landingpage design 3d
This is the storytelling, UI & UX design for the website :
https://fixmyspace.ch/fr/

I made the 3D design with more than 20 assets.
Character modeling and pose.
I did the cloth on marvelous designer
Original concept from me.

