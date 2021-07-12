Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Marchel Hadi

SPARTAN + M Logo [For Sale]

SPARTAN + M Logo [For Sale] logo mark graphic design creative logo vector branding concept brand designer logo designer brave warrior spartan ui illustration design brand symbol logotype logo design branding logo brand identity
A logo that makes up the spartan helmet. This logo is suitable for all types of industries. Contains strong and brave elements such as spartan characters.
[ FOR SALE AT LOGOGROUND : https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=532695 ]

My Service is available for worldwide
Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :
- Email : marchelhadis@gmail.com
- Instagram : instagram.com/marchel.hadi
- WhatsApp : +62 853 4617 4952

