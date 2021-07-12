Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md. Abu Rayhan

Brochure Design.

Md. Abu Rayhan
Md. Abu Rayhan
  • Save
Brochure Design.
Download color palette

Hi, Thanks for Visiting My Portfolio!

If you are looking to have a Professional Graphic Designer I'm the Right guy for Your Job.

This is a Brochure Design.

FEATURES:
- 8.5” x 11” (215mm x 279mm) + 3mm bleeds
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
-Print Ready File

Place your Order here & Stay with the Best Service.
Email: rayhan686brur@gmail.com
WhatsApp: 01796727408

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Md. Abu Rayhan
Md. Abu Rayhan

More by Md. Abu Rayhan

View profile
    • Like