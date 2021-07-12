Kosta Zanin

Airportr — Travel Service Landing Page

Kosta Zanin
Kosta Zanin
  • Save
Airportr — Travel Service Landing Page abstract ui airplane airport plane travel book blue web 3d baggage luggage bag suitcase landing page landing airportr
Download color palette

Hi guys! 👋

This is a new landing page for a bag transportation service. Don't forget to press (L) if you like it ❤️ and feel free to comment. 💬

3D Illustrations by Lesya Vyshelesa
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to chef@yoagency.es

Kosta Zanin
Kosta Zanin

More by Kosta Zanin

View profile
    • Like