Ngoc Nguyen

Client's voice

Ngoc Nguyen
Ngoc Nguyen
  • Save
Client's voice 2d animation explainer video character animation graphic design motion graphics animation
Download color palette

This cut is from my latest project narrating a working day of a Chief Customer Officer.

For more of my work, please visit:
https://www.behance.net/Ngoc_NG

Thank you!

Ngoc Nguyen
Ngoc Nguyen

More by Ngoc Nguyen

View profile
    • Like