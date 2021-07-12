Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"One Of A Kind Song" Brand logo design

"One Of A Kind Song" Brand logo design graphic design neat icon production music conductor vector logo
"One Of A Kind Song" Brand logo design graphic design neat icon production music conductor vector logo
Hey, thinkers!

For your attention my new Dribbble shot which represents the logo design that I've done for a "One Of A Kind Song" music production company.

You can see the full Behance project through the link below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116172575/One-Of-A-Kind-Song-Co-Brand-Illustrations-Logo

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
