Repito App. Сlient Base

📱 Screens from the Repito App.

⚡️ Create a powerful сlient base.

You can easily import your clients from your calendar or add new ones. After that, you will have a list of clients with the ability to send bulk messages and automatic sorting into groups for easy client management.

⚡️ Client profile.

Create loyalty card for any service and set up price, discount, number of visits and expiry date. Also each client has a gallery in his profile, where you can store any number of photos, audio, video and receipts in our secure cloud for free.

The timeline will show the entire history of visits, purchases and client files.

💼 Run your business in a new way with Repito CRM!