Bohdan Kozachok

Repito App. Сlient Base

Bohdan Kozachok
Bohdan Kozachok
Hire Me
  • Save
Repito App. Сlient Base discount loyalty card ux ui gradient app interface inspiration mobile app design clean business management clients client base crm app crm
Download color palette

📱 Screens from the Repito App.

⚡️ Create a powerful сlient base.
You can easily import your clients from your calendar or add new ones. After that, you will have a list of clients with the ability to send bulk messages and automatic sorting into groups for easy client management.

⚡️ Client profile.
Create loyalty card for any service and set up price, discount, number of visits and expiry date. Also each client has a gallery in his profile, where you can store any number of photos, audio, video and receipts in our secure cloud for free.
The timeline will show the entire history of visits, purchases and client files.

💼 Run your business in a new way with Repito CRM!

Bohdan Kozachok
Bohdan Kozachok
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bohdan Kozachok

View profile
    • Like