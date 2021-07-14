Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lay

App Design for Art Gallery 🖤

Lay
Lay
Hire Me
  • Save
App Design for Art Gallery 🖤 ios purple black dark masterpiece ui art gallery design mobile app
Download color palette

Hey there!

Art viewings made minimalistic. Take a look at this app design for a gallery, that includes exhibitions description, info about the artists and tickets available for purchase.
Inspired to browse through the masterpieces yet?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Lay
Lay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lay

View profile
    • Like