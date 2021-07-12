Barsam

ADIDAS Women's Clothing & Shoes

Barsam
Barsam
  • Save
ADIDAS Women's Clothing & Shoes design belgium antwerp barsam ux adidas ui
Download color palette

Hi Guys 👋

This is a new design for ADIDAS app concept I've made.
I hope you like it 😍

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
Feel free to contact me
I am available...
📧Email : contact@barsam.net
😎Instagram : @barsam_net
🎉Linkedin : Barsam Pourian
🌐Website : barsam.net

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Barsam
Barsam

More by Barsam

View profile
    • Like