Maria Gracia Acogido

Daily UI Day 5 - App Icon

Here's a quick design for Day 5 - App Icon.

This time, I went for an online pharmacy app icon, in two different color modes.

Tool: Figma
Color palette: https://coolors.co/

#DailyUI

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
