Bohdan Kozachok

Repito App. Digital Business Card

Bohdan Kozachok
Bohdan Kozachok
Hire Me
  • Save
Repito App. Digital Business Card business digital business card ux ui website web gradient app interface inspiration mobile clean app design crm app crm
Download color palette

📱 Screens from the Repito App.

⚡️ Digital business card. It’s an easy way to consolidate all of contact details and photo gallery in a single view and share with anyone. Create digital business card in 3 steps and in 5 minutes you have your own branded beautiful mini website.
🤩 Isn't that cool?

💼 Run your business in a new way with Repito CRM!

Bohdan Kozachok
Bohdan Kozachok
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bohdan Kozachok

View profile
    • Like